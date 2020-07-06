Farmers facing challenges with warm temperatures

Farmers across Mid-Michigan have been facing many problems this year.

First the COVID-19 pandemic, flooding, and now a heat wave.

Drew Richard is a farmer at Cremer Farms in Williamston, back in May his farm was flooded with many crops washed away.



While today, he says it’s a much better scene with corn, soybeans and wheat plants grown– the heat could cause another problem.

He says, “we have 90 degree weather in the forecast the next few days so they’re going to start showing some signs of stress shortly and another rain will help out a lot.”

However, Emily Calderon a farmer in Mason says Southern Michigan faces even more challenges with heat because of drier soil and says her crops need rain right now.

Even with the all the struggles so far this year Calderon says this is just life on a farm and she’s optimistic that better days are ahead.



“Even though its tough times, its kinda been tough times for us for the last few years so were all just looking at this as another challenge.”