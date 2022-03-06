EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With one-and-done time on the horizon – a.k.a March Madness – the Michigan State basketball team was looking for any kind of momentum to take into this week’s Big Ten tournament.

Heading into Sunday’s regular-season finale with Maryland, the Spartans lost their last two games by double-digits.

Against the Terrapins, MSU made sure right away that didn’t happen.

Thanks to a 14-0 run to start the game the Spartans picked up a 77-67 win. The first 11 points of the game came from the senior class on Senior Day. Marcus Bingham Jr. caught a lob from Joey Hauser to start the scoring, and then Bingham knocked down a pair of triples.

“The pregame was we wanted to come out with a lot of energy. We’ve been coming out stale the last two games, so we wanted to come out with a lot of energy,” MSU senior Gabe Brown said. “Of course, it was more of an emotional night because of the seniors. We wanted to send us off right.”

“That first lob was a good play that we ran, we practiced on it,” Hauser said. “We had a couple plays set up for Gabe (Brown) to get some shots. Right away shots were just falling down and a lot of it was our excitement and energy for it being Senior Day.”

Bingham Jr. said, “We had fun tonight. I got to see my family, which I haven’t seen in a long time and they got to come on a night like this, so I’m just really cherishing it all in and appreciating everything that had happened through this place.”

MSU honored four seniors after the game – Brown, Bingham Jr., Hauser, and grad transfer Michael Peterson, who made an appearance in the final minute of the game.

“I thought all three of them played well and I thought Mike’s cameo was the best. He didn’t make a turnover, He didn’t miss a shot and he didn’t miss a free throw. So that was really good on Mike’s part,” MSU coach Tom Izzo said. “I was really impressed with Marcus (Bingham Jr.) tonight. We did go to him early, but I was more impressed in the huddles than his play. He matured. He willed us to this win.”

Bingham said, “Everybody had the same goal tonight and we came out with a dub and that’s all that matters. I can remember this night because I won on my last night (home game), so I can have some bragging right with that too.”

With the win, Izzo passed former Indiana coach Bobby Knight for the most overall wins at a Big Ten school with 663.