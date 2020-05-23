Faygo brings back high-ranking flavor not available in Michigan for 15 years

Faygo has brought back a high-ranking flavor of pop not seen on store shelves in Michigan in 15 years. Pineapple Orange is now also available across the Midwest and on the East Coast. Over the last decade, the flavor had only been available in southern states.

“We know Faygo fans are incredibly passionate about their favorite flavors, and what better way to honor their devotion than to bring Pineapple Orange back to our hometown of Detroit and then to other parts of the nation,” said Al Chittaro, President of Faygo Beverages. “We are proud to deliver our customers the unforgettable, fresh taste experience of Pineapple Orange.”

Faygo is celebrating the return of the flavor with the marketing campaign “Together We Pop,” featuring creative content, contests, and more at FaygoTogetherWePop.com. The new campaign was created to deliver a message of positivity and togetherness. It will also include a Game Show where contestants will pair up to answer fun questions for Faygo swag.

“The Flavor Team at Faygo decided Pineapple Orange is the perfect flavor to bring back to fans as we head to summer, especially after such a difficult winter and spring,” said Chittaro. “Faygo is made to share, so we hope that our fans will enjoy Pineapple Orange during these long summer days with their loved ones.”

This article is adapted from MLive.