FBI director to testify for senators Tuesday

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during an oversight hearing of the House Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – FBI Director Christopher Wray is scheduled to testify for the Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on Tuesday.

Senators are likely to question Wray on the Bureau’s actions leading up to and during the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. The question of whether the FBI adequately communicated with other law enforcement agencies has been repeatedly questioned on Capitol Hill.

While the attack and investigations into its perpetrators are expected to dominate the testimony on Tuesday, they will not be the only topics of discussion. Wray is also likely to be asked about the national security threats posed by white nationalism and domestic violent extremism.

Congress is currently considering bills related to domestic terrorism.