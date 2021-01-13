FBI report warned of “war” at Capitol day before riot

Steven D’Antuono, head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Washington field office, speaks as acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin, right, listens during a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. Federal prosecutors are looking at bringing “significant” cases involving possible sedition and conspiracy charges in last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol. (Sarah Silbiger/Pool via AP)

(CBS News) — The acting U.S. attorney for D.C. said the public will be shocked when it learns all of the details from the assault on the Capitol. Also shocking, new reporting that the FBI received a very specific warning before the riot.

A day before the insurrection the FBI document highlighted an online thread discussing specific calls for violence to include, “Be ready to fight.”

“Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Pantifa slave soldiers being spilled.” the memo said. It also said, “Get violent. Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our President or we die. Nothing else will achieve this goal.”

The FBI insisted that the warnings were taken seriously.

One senator released a photograph of a man wanted in connection with assault on an officer. Five people died including Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick.

So far, the FBI has opened about 160 investigations across the country some of which could lead to charges of sedition or conspiracy.

Already under arrest is the son of a Brooklyn judge. Aaron Mostofsky went viral. In a picture, he’s wearing a police officer’s ballistic vest and clutching an officer’s riot shield.

There have been numerous arrests. Cleveland Meredith Junior was arrested with an assault rifle, handgun, about 100 rounds of ammunition and steroids.

Also pictured in the crowd was Klete Keller. He is a former U.S. Olympian who won swimming medals in three summer games. During the riot he wore a team jacket with USA printed on the back.

Members of congress received briefings about what’s to come before next weeks inauguration some called “chilling”. They were informed of potential plans for a “large armed protest”, a protest in honor of Ashli Babbit, who was shot by police on Wednesday, as well as a plot to surround the white house, Capitol, and supreme court to block democrats from taking control.

Fences are going up around Washington to reinforce security. CBS News has learned that law enforcement is following leads and working investigations in more than 30 states.

A memo was sent by the Joint Chiefs of Staff to all the members of the military, reminding them that their mission is to support and defend the Constitution and confirming that their next commander in chief will be the 46th president, Joe Biden.