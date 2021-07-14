FBI seeks to ID ‘John Doe 44’ in child sexual exploitation case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The FBI is working to identify a man in connection to a child sexual exploitation case.

Officials believe the man, known only as John Doe 44, may have information critical to the identity of the victim.

The FBI is releasing still images of the man nationwide in an effort to gain information in the case. There are no specific leads linking the individual to the local area.

Authorities do know that video of the man and child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February of 2021, but data indicates the files were produced before November 2018.

Second still image of John Doe 44 (FBI)

John Doe 44 is described as a white male with light brown hair, though the FBI notes that his appearance may have changed over the years. He’s believed to be between the ages of 30 and 40.

In the video, is heard speaking English and wearing a navy blue T-shirt, according to the FBI.

Further details on the investigation are very limited at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the FBI’s toll-free tip-line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), a Crimes Against Children investigator at your local FBI office or contact the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.