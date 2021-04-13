FDA drops controversial abortion pill requirement

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – The Food and Drug Administration is temporarily lifting a Trump-era restriction on abortion pills.

Under that policy, patients who use mifepristone, which is sold as Mifeprex, to terminate a pregnancy are required to get the pills in person from a medical provider.

FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock sent a letter on Monday to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists, saying her agency would “exercise enforcement discretion” for the restriction. That means medical providers would be able to prescribe the pills via telemedicine and send them through the mail.

The Trump administration policy was upheld by the Supreme Court earlier this year. This new decision by Woodcock makes the ruling moot.

During the previous administration, the FDA the pills carry serious risks that were mitigated by dispensing them in person. In her letter, Woodcock cited four medical publications which she says found no increased risk from changing the in-person requirement.