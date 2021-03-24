FDA RECALL: Bobo’s Maple Pecan Oat Bar

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re allergic to peanuts and have this item in your pantry, it’s time to toss it.

The Colorado-based company, Bobo’s announced that their maple pecan oat bars are getting recalled because they might contain some amount of peanuts.

Maple pecan bars were distributed through retail stores across the country and through the online website, www.eatbobos.com.

To check and see if you’ve got this item in your pantry, see the “UPC code” 829262000210.

The product being recalled also has a stamp on the back, which reads: 0L30112B, Best By 7/30/21 or 7/31/21. The bars are 3oz and may be a single bar or in a box of 12.

There have been no illesses reported in connection to the bar.

The recall was issued after manufacturers discovered traces of peanuts in packaging and none of the other Bobo’s products were impacted.

Consumers who have this product on their shelves should return the bars to the grocer it was purchased from and ask for either an exchange or a full refund.

For more information, you can email info@eatbobos.com or call 303-938-1977 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.