COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A federal grand jury filed new charges on Thursday against Nalah Jackson, accused of kidnapping two five-month-old twins and setting off a multiday Amber Alert in Ohio just before Christmas.

The 24-year-old has been indicted on two counts of kidnapping a minor and faces at least 20 years of incarceration and up to life in prison for each count, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker. Authorities said Jackson is currently in custody in Indiana and will be transported to face her federal charges in Columbus.

Last week, Jackson was sentenced for other charges in Indiana court. On Jan. 11, Jackson had a pretrial conference hearing at Marion Superior Court for a felony charge of battery by bodily waste. The local sheriff’s office accused her of spitting on a deputy while being processed at a jail.

According to Indiana court records, Jackson reached a plea agreement with prosecutors and was sentenced to one year in county jail for battery by bodily waste, with 305 days of her sentence suspended.

On Dec. 19, the mother of Kyair and Kason Thomas left her car running as she picked up a delivery order. Police and witnesses say that Jackson, known as a homeless person to the store employees, ran out and drove away in the car around 9:45 p.m. The Amber Alert was issued nearly four hours later, with Kyair located outside and wrapped in a quilt while still in his car seat at a parking lot near a Dayton airport early the next morning.

The search for the car, Jackson and Kason continued for days until police announced Dec. 22 that Jackson had been arrested in Indianapolis, some 175 miles away from Columbus. Hours later, Kason was located still inside the missing car in a pizza shop parking lot elsewhere in Indianapolis. Kason was reunited with his family after a three-day stay at an Indianapolis hospital.

An advisory committee recommended tweaks to some state Amber Alert issuance processes on Thursday based on identified weaknesses in Jackson’s high-profile abduction case. The quarterly Ohio Amber Alert Advisory Committee meeting shed light on the case. and the hours-long process behind putting out emergency notifications when children are taken from their parents.

Jackson is scheduled to appear in court in Columbus on Friday.