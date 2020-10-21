Federal judge allows North Carolina to count late absentee ballots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WLNS) – A federal appeals court is allowing North Carolina, a swing state in next month’s election, to count absentee ballots received up to nine days after the polls closed, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.

The deadline extension was challenged by state and national Republican leaders, but today a Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals judge declined to overturn it.

This is the latest development for states trying to extend the deadline for absentee ballots. Michigan’s plan to extend that deadline by two weeks was overturned by the State Supreme Court earlier this month.

The U.S. Supreme Court was split 4-4 on Pennsylvania’s policy allowing ballots to arrive up to three days late. That split vote means the lower court’s decision to allow the extension will stand.