Federal prisons on lockdown in the run-up to Biden inauguration

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS)— Today state officials reported the first Michigan case of new COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7. The strain was first reported on the UK, and was found to be more contagious. No reports indicated the strain was any more deadly.

It was identified in an adult female living in Washtenaw County by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Bureau of Laboratories today.

The person recently traveled to the United Kingdom, where this variant originated. Close contacts of this individual have been identified and are in quarantine. At this time two new cases have been identified from close contacts with the person, but it is not known if they are infected with the variant.