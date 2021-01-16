Federal prisons on lockdown in the run-up to Biden inauguration

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. All federal prisons in the United States have been placed on lockdown, with officials aiming to quell any potential violence that could arise behind bars as law enforcement prepares for potentially violent protests across the country in the run-up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Federal prisons across the U.S. have been placed on lockdown as officials aim to quell any potential violence that could arise in the run-up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

It comes as law enforcement officials nationwide are preparing for potential armed protests in all 50 states and in Washington, D.C.

The lockdown at more than 120 federal Bureau of Prisons facilities took effect at 12 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials say the lockdown is precautionary and there’s no specific information or threats that led to it.

It also comes as the federal prison system has also identified a possible case of tuberculosis at a federal lockup in Mendota, California.

