Feds want Raniere ‘enabler’ Salzman jailed for NXIVM crimes

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Federal prosecutors are asking for prison time for Nancy Salzman, the co-founder of the Capital Region-based sex cult, NXIVM. The government-estimated sentencing length is 33 to 41 months in prison for Salzman, and they want her to receive a punishment on the high end of that range.

They say this is because Salzman participated in unlawful surveillance of perceived critics and enemies of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere and NXIVM. They also say many of NXIVM’s teachings, promoted by Salzman, “disparaged or humiliated women and blamed victims of abuse.”

The group’s ex-president getting a much different treatment from two of her co-conspirators: her daughter Lauren, and actress Allison Mack. Feds recommended a sentence below the guidelines for both former NXIVM members because of their cooperation with investigators looking into Raniere.

Nancy Salzman’s sentencing is scheduled for September 8th at federal court in Brooklyn.