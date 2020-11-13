Feel Good Friday: Coffee shop gives back

In honor of Feel Good Friday, we’re heading to San Antonio, Texas where customers are paying it forward and business owners are on a mission to help the senior community.

The couple behind Folklore’s Coffee is back at it again.

“It’s a thing of habit now, where we’re like hey what are we doing for our community this week?”

When the pandemic shut down the shop in March, Tatu Herrera and his wife, Emilie, starting feeding seniors in the community.

A small labor of love turned into 60,000 meals.

This week was their final delivery, but goodwill guides this giving pair to a new project.

“To see people actually care about each other, it’s so cool to see.”

When customers come in for a coffee, they can buy a drink for a stranger in need of a perk.

“You know we have people who come in and they’ll just buy that. They feel like they’re a part of something.”

Five dollars gets them a post-it note.

They put it on this board for someone else to take.

“It’s a little bit that they can give, and it means a lot.”