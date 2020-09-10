FEMA Provides $34.2 Million to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS)— The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Michigan State Police/Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) announced today that $34.2 million has been made available in federal disaster aid to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) for critical emergency medical care in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This grant funding is part of the recovery efforts for the federal disaster declaration of March 27, 2020. MDHHS provided temporary and enhanced medical facilities for emergency medical care, purchased and distributed medical supplies and equipment, and disseminated information to the public to eliminate the immediate threat to life, public health and safety during the period of January 20, 2020 and ongoing.

“FEMA’s Public Assistance Program is an important resource for communities affected by COVID-19,” said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. “This grant funding has helped ensure the availability of critical medical services and equipment in Michigan to help combat this virus.”

“The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is a key component to our state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division. “This funding will help ensure MDHHS continues to provide critical services to keep our residents safe.”

The Public Assistance Program funding will be administered by MSP/EMHSD. FEMA provides a 75 percent federal share of eligible reimbursable expenses for this project. The federal share of the FEMA grant is $34,218,229.92 with the remaining amount paid by MDHHS.