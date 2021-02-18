Feminine hygiene products drive aims to help Mid-Michigan women

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today there is a renewed push to make feminine products, like pads and tampons tax free.

It’s a battle that’s been going on for years, but currently women are still paying for products that are essential. Affording feminine hygiene products is something friends Carolyn Zichichi and Aghdas Movassaghi know well.

The two are working to collect essential items women need such as underwear, bras and menstrual hygiene products.

“These woman at least here are going through the hardships of not only having to pay for their tampons for their pads when they cant even find the means to but also being taxed upon that,” Movassaghi said.

They partnered up with the international organization ‘I Support The Girls.’ The donations they receive will help woman here in Mid-Michigan.

It’s a drive that is near and dear to Carolyn Zichichi.

“I was actually diagnosed with breast cancer when I was 22. So after my surgery I ended up donating all my old bras that no longer fit, Zichichi said.

She initially worked to make feminine hygiene product accessible to women with the Detroit Chapter of ‘I Support The Girls.’ When she moved to East Lansing for school, she wanted to continue helping, but there wasn’t a chapter open.

“We found they didn’t have a chapter here in East Lansing… so they let me start a chapter and reach out to local organizations to see if there was a need and there definitely was,” Zichichi said.

Today four democratic Michigan legislators introduced legislation that would make getting access to feminine hygiene products a bit easier.

Representative Padma Kuppa (D-Troy) was one of them. She says the biggest challenge in getting it passed is getting enough support.

“The question now is to talk to our colleagues across the aisle who hold the gavel then determine …which bills get heard,” Kuppa said.

If approved, Michigan would join 20 other states– like California, Florida, and Minnesota.