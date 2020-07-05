Ferris State wants students to live alone to slow the coronavirus on campus

Ferris State University is offering students single rooms in residential facilities at the price of a shared room in an effort to promote social distancing.

Ferris moved to single rooms on campus to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The school’s Board of Trustees approved a preliminary housing and dining budget for the coming school year that puts the cost of a single room at $5,450 for the 2020-21 school year.

It is the same cost per student as a double room last school year. A single room was previously $7,200.

School officials want to lessen the density of students in residence halls to reduce the chances of spreading the coronavirus.

“Having two students share a bathroom is much safer than four,” Bryan Marquardt, director of Housing and Residence Life, said in a statement.

“Some of the benefits will be that we will have fewer students in each hall. This action will lower the density in lobbies, programming, events, and overall moving in and out of each hall. Fewer students mean less contact.”

Students will be encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing in public and private places. There will be maximums of students who can use meeting rooms and lobbies. Couches will be replaced with chairs in lobbies.

Ferris State University typically has 3,400 students living in on-campus facilities. The number of students living on campus in the upcoming school year has not been determined with orientation underway.

This article is adapted from MLive.