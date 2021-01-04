Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot merge creates world’s 4th largest auto company

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 file photo, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)

MILAN (AP) – Shareholders of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot voted Monday to merge the U.S.-Italian and French carmakers to create the world’s 4th-largest auto company.

The merger’s focus is to save and reduce costs.

But what remains to be seen is if the long-sought tie-up will be able to preserve jobs and heritage brands in a global market still suffering the shakeout from the pandemic.

Shareholders of both companies on Monday overwhelmingly approved the deal for a new company called Stellantis.

The new company will have the capacity to produce 8.7 million cars a year, behind Volkswagen, Toyota and Renault-Nissan.