Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot merge creates world’s 4th largest auto company

MILAN (AP) – Shareholders of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot voted Monday to merge the U.S.-Italian and French carmakers to create the world’s 4th-largest auto company.
The merger’s focus is to save and reduce costs.
But what remains to be seen is if the long-sought tie-up will be able to preserve jobs and heritage brands in a global market still suffering the shakeout from the pandemic.
Shareholders of both companies on Monday overwhelmingly approved the deal for a new company called Stellantis.
The new company will have the capacity to produce 8.7 million cars a year, behind Volkswagen, Toyota and Renault-Nissan.