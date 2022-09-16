LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An emotional rally at the state capitol Thursday put reproductive health care and the battle over abortion front and center. More than a hundred people gathered for a “Christian Engagement Rally” designed to encourage Christians to show-up to the polls this November.

One issue many speakers touched-on was the future of abortion access. One organizer for Reproductive Freedom for All said despite all the legal challenges they had to endure, they kept up their momentum.

“We never lost faith because we knew we had gathered hundreds of thousands of signatures. We knew we had qualified. We had the Bureau of Elections’ recommendation that we be certified so we never stopped,” said Darci McConnell, communications director for Reproductive Freedom for All.

She said volunteers continued going door to door as the proposal went up to the Michigan Supreme Court. Last month, the Board of State Canvassers were deadlocked on whether to let the question go to voters in November. But last week, the court ordered the board to certify the proposal.

It’s something Genevieve Marnon, legislative director of Michigan Right to Life, is working against.

“There’s missing spaces, this language is unclear. What’s an “orabortion”? Because that’s what’s in this language,” she said. “Because all of these words run together, they are not real words. We put an ad out letting people know that. The {state} Supreme Court ruled against us anyway, so now we’re working on more ads to tell people what this thing would really do,” said Marnon.

After the US Supreme Court overturned Roe vs Wade in June, protests sparked across the country with mostly young people at the helm. It’s fresh energy McConnell said prop 3 supporters hope to capture.

“They’ve lived with these protections their entire life and they didn’t anticipate. We heard from older people who certainly felt the same thing,” she said.

Yet, Marnon said student group “Protect Life Michigan” has been reaching out to younger voters on college campuses and have taken to social media to oppose prop 3.

“These young people understand that that human beings inside the womb is a human being. And they reflect in it themselves cause their first baby picture was an ultrasound. So, you’d be surprised by how pro-life the younger generation really is,” she explained.

Opponents of prop 3 were energizing another pool of voters by bringing in religious leaders to the capital Thursday night. Spiritual leaders and candidates called on church-goers to get involved in local and state politics– not just national.

With less than 2 months before the election, the fight over prop 3 now moves on air, online and to your mailbox.