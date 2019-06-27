Fighting the stigma surrounding HIV

One in seven people living with HIV don't know they have it, according to local health officials. Today marks National HIV Testing Day.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Todd Heywood is no stranger to the stigma surrounding HIV.

That stigma only get stronger when people realize he has the virus. He recalls stopping at a McDonald’s in 2012, five years after he was diagnosed with HIV, while wearing a T-shirt with the words “HIV Positive.”

“And when I got to the register,” Heywood says, “the woman at the register actually backed away and refused to serve me because I’m HIV positive.”

Heywood says HIV is no longer the death sentence it used to be. But he’ll still need daily medication to fight it.

“I take three different drugs that amount to $65,000 in costs,” he says.

Cost is just one of the barriers keeping people from properly treating the virus. As for testing, the biggest hurdle is the stigma surrounding HIV and a lack of education about how people can get it and treat it. But local groups are still hoping people will take twenty minutes out of their day to get tested and, if necessary, figure out next steps.

“We can definitely stop the spread of HIV,” says Nhoua Yang, an HIV prevention coordinator with the Lansing Area AIDS Network. “We can definitely treat HIV much, much better than we did in the past.”

And they’ll fight the stigma just as hard as they fight the virus.