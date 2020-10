6 News is your local election headquarters and later today — Democratic incumbent Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Republican challenger Paul Junge will be facing off in their third and final debate in the race for Michigan`s 8th congressional district.

The debate is taking place at Cleary University in Howell and is being hosted by our media partner at WHMI-TV.

Currently the debate is scheduled to be an hour long from 7 to 8 PM.