Finding alternatives to road salt as water contamination in Lake Superior grows

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS): The show must go on and at the School of Rock, nearly 40,000 students worldwide will keep jamming with virtual music lessons.

School of Rock in East Lansing will be one of the sites using video conferencing to have students meet instructors.

“We are thrilled to offer students the ability to further their music education from wherever they are,” says Jon and Sarah Jackinchuk, Owners of School of Rock East Lansing. “School of Rock Remote allows us to provide the same level of instruction that we’re known for, but in a way that prioritizes health and safety.”

School of Rock uses a performance-based approach to provide students of all ages guitar, drums, bass, keyboard, and singing lessons.

“At School of Rock, the health and safety of our students is our top priority, which is why we have rapidly adapted our operations in order to meet students’ needs,” said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. “School of Rock Remote along with our School of Rock Method App is a fantastic way to provide continuity and connection. Our instructors are gigging musicians, and they have shown their flexibility to make sure the music goes on.”