Fire breaks out at Town and Country Motel in DeWitt Township

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A fire broke out at Town and Country Motel on Old U.S. 127 south around 1:45 p.m. today.

According to firefighters, a guest returned to their room and discovered smoke coming once they opened the door and immediately called 911.

Smoke was coming out of two rooms and the fire was contained to one room and one unit.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

No humans were injured, but a cat was wounded and its condition is unknown.

Dewitt Township Fire took the lead battling the fire and were assisted by Bath Township fire and Dewitt Township Police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.