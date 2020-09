LESLIE, MICH. (WLNS)—Multiple Fire departments responded to an apartment fire in downtown Leslie this afternoon.

According to the city Fire Chief, the building on fire was home to between 6-8 apartments and connected to 7 other buildings. The local Sheriff’s department and state police were on scene helping evacuate the area.

The Leslie chief tells 6 News, the fire is out, and it could have been a lot worse, given the strong winds, and connected buildings.

The cause remains under investigation.