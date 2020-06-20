Fireworks are still a go for 2020 in these Michigan communities

The threat of coronavirus and the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled fireworks and other Fourth of July festivities in many Michigan cities, including Bay City, Grand Rapids and Saginaw.

But some smaller communities have decided to move forward with their annual celebrations. Here are some places across the state where fireworks shows are still planned.

Frankenmuth

Michigan’s Little Bavaria will have fireworks on Friday, July 3, but the event, sponsored by the Frankenmuth Jaycees, will be different this year, said City Manager Bridget Smith. In order to allow for social distancing, the fireworks will be viewable in areas throughout the city. Other events typically associated with the fireworks, such as entertainment, inflatables and activities for children, will not take place, and vehicular access to Heritage Park, where the fireworks are launched, will be restricted.

Village of Breckenridge

The Village of Breckenridge, located in Gratiot County, will celebrate the holiday with a car show, 8k run/walk and fireworks at dusk on Saturday, July 4, at Jaycee & Hoffmeyer Memoiral Park, according to a post on the Village of Breckenridge Facebook page.

Alpena

The city of Alpena will have its fireworks display just after dusk on July 4. Mayor Matt Waligora said the show is funded completely by donations and he’s confident spectators can practice social distancing while enjoying the show.

East Tawas

The Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors in late May decided to cancel its annual Independence Day parade but to continue with its scheduled July 4 fireworks display.

“With a launch location on Tawas Bay and greater opportunity for socially distant participant viewing, this event was more reasonably supported by the Board as a large-scale event that could continue for the 2020 summer event season,” reads a post on the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

“We will continue to work with local public health and safety officials to best ensure that participants remain as educated regarding safety when participating in large-capacity events as possible. We remain grateful to our community members for your input in helping us make these difficult decisions.”

Caseville

The Caseville Area Chamber of Commerce announced it will host a smaller fireworks show this year, to take place July 3 on the Wooded Island, rather than on the break wall. Related fundraising events have been canceled, but the chamber is accepting donations.

Mackinaw City

Officials with the Mackinaw Area Visitors Bureau announced the Mackinaw City fireworks will go on.

“Mackinaw CITY fireworks are NOT canceled. Mackinaw City looks forward to seeing everyone on the 4th of July,” reads a post on the Mackinaw Area Visitors Bureau Facebook page.

St. Ignace

Over the bridge, St. Ignace will celebrate with fireworks, too, according to the Discover St. Ignace Facebook page.

Sears

In the middle of the Mitten, a private show on Big Lake, near Crittenden Park in Sears, about 40 miles northwest of Mount Pleasant, is expected to light up the night sky.

Find Fireworks on Big Lake on Facebook to learn more.

Port Austin

The community of Port Austin will celebrate the Fourth of July with a parade at 3 p.m. and fireworks at dusk, according to the Port Austin Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Au Gres

The 2020 Arenac Fireworks Festival is scheduled to take place July 4 with a fireworks display beginning at dusk at the mouth of the Au Gres River.

Find Celebrating Arenac on Facebook to learn more.

Sault Ste. Marie

And a Fourth of July fireworks display is still taking place in Sault Ste. Marie, The Sault News reports, but the Independence Day parade has been canceled.

Silver Lake

Silver Lake’s Thunder Over the Dunes fireworks event is scheduled to take place at 10 p.m. on July 4 at Silver Lake Sand Dunes State Park, 8960 W. Fox Road in Mears, according to the Silver Lake Sand Dunes – Hart Visitors Bureau website. Visit thinkdunes.com to learn more.

This article is adapted from MLive.