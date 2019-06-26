Fireworks recalled for potential burn hazards

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission put out a recall on multiple fireworks that are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory requirements for this product.

Overloaded fireworks can result in a larger than expected explosion which can result in burn hazards to consumers.

Additionally, the G-Force Fireworks have banned hazardous substances that are prohibited from being sold under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act.

