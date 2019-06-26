The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission put out a recall on multiple fireworks that are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory requirements for this product.
Overloaded fireworks can result in a larger than expected explosion which can result in burn hazards to consumers.
Additionally, the G-Force Fireworks have banned hazardous substances that are prohibited from being sold under the Federal Hazardous Substances Act.
Fireworks recalled for potential burn hazards
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission put out a recall on multiple fireworks that are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory requirements for this product.