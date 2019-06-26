Fireworks recalled for potential burn hazards

A push is underway to change the Michigan abortion law.

If successful it would bypass the Governor's veto and become a law without a vote by the people.

The move would ban "dismemberment abortions."

A Right to Life group started the process of gathering 400,000 signatures to allow lawmakers to make changes to Michigan's abortion law.

Governor Whitmer has promised to veto any restrictive legislation.

"We want to change the culture we want people to become pro life. We want them to understand the humanity of the child in the womb an they are worthy of legal protection." said Genevieve Marnon, Legislative Director for Rights of Life of Michigan.

The group claims it doesn't want to ban all abortions, just a particular procedure.

The procedure is known as the 2nd trimester method, that is normally done between 13 and 24 weeks.

The procedure is called 'Dilation and Evacuation' which is only done in about 7% of all abortions in Michigan.

There is another procedure option they will follow by if the law passes.

"They inject a drug into a heart of the unborn child, that will cause the child to die inside the mom and under this ban they can dismember the unborn child," said Monica Migliorino Miller, Director of Citizens for a Pro-Life Society.

Their plan is to have people gathering signatures for the next 6 months.

They would need to have them turned in before Christmas.