First day of classes for Leslie Public School students cancelled; other districts welcome students back

LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) The buses are not rolling this morning for the Leslie Public School district.

What was supposed to be the first day of in-person classes has been cancelled.

Officials with the district posted on its Facebook page saying in-person classes will not take place today due to a threat made.

The threat has not been specified and officials aren’t releasing much information, but they do say they’re working with police to assess the situation.

6 News spoke to Leslie police this morning and they say they are still working to learn more information and expect updates later today.

And while Leslie students won’t be flocking back to class today, some Mid-Michigan students will.

Charlotte public school are welcoming students back to in person classes– with safety protocols such as mandatory face masks, sanitizing and social distancing whenever possible.

But some students will also start class virtually.

It’s the hybrid approach some districts are taking like Leslie, Charlotte and St. Johns Public Schools.

where two options will be offered: in person instruction or virtual learning.

While other districts in the Mid-Michigan area have opted for remote instruction only this fall semester. East Lansing and Lansing Public Schools are among those.