First major snow leaves mid-Michigan digging out

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The winter season was quiet through December and January. Snow and cold entered the forecast, but when February came, winter came with a vengeance.

In February, frequent snow systems passed through the Great Lakes state and arctic air took over. The Lansing area has not seen temperatures above freezing since February 5th with the 30s still four days out in the forecast.

Sunday night through Monday morning, mid-Michigan saw on average one inch to 1.5 inches of snow. Locally, there were reports of two inches of snow in some cities.

Then the first major snow of the winter season brought on average eight inches of snow throughout mid-Michigan. No single system had brought that much snow so far, but lake effect snow has been very close.

This is a look at snow totals around mid-Michigan that were shared with the National Weather Service offices in Grand Rapids, Detroit, and Northern Indiana.

The month of February has been playing catch up on snow totals. The amount of snow received for the season compared to where snow totals are on average for halfway through February, the spread has decreased. On average, Lansing sees around 37 inches of snow for the season. As of 1:00 AM Tuesday, February 16, Lansing had received 36.3″ of snow since the start of winter. Making the difference 0.7″ below, but still the smallest difference so far this winter.

When we will see our next storm, and how much snow it will bring is available at wlns.com/forecast.