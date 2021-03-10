First-Time Homebuyer Tips: One Michigan couple’s experience shopping for their first-home amid a pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Being a first-time homebuyer can be extremely difficult, especially during a pandemic. According to Thomas Barrett, a real estate agent who spoke to WLNS home sales with first-time purchasers are on the rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“the pandemic hasn’t stopped people from needing a place to live, needing to move, the only thing we’ve had to do is stay safe doing it,” Barret stated.

Barret further suggests right now is the best time to buy a home in the suburbs because interest rates are low, as well as mortgage rates. The first step that first-time homebuyers can expect is getting pre-approval from a mortgage lender and finding an agent that can meet your requirements.

“The prices, because of the pandemic’s impact can make the property more affordable which in return can help people build their equity,” Barrett suggested.

According to a local expert like Barrett, the next step is visiting the properties that you are considering buying. Barrett says first-time homebuyers should ask questions like: “What does an appraisal mean?” And, What does the home inspection mean and why do we do one?”

“Protecting the buyer is my number one job making sure that they are buying a home that they should be buying,” Barrett exclaimed.

Barrett recently helped Victoria Rose Provenzola purchase a home with her husband in the East-Lansing region.

Provenzola told WLNS one helpful piece of advice Barret gave was to do extra home inspections.

“We went ahead with what he suggested and did some more inspections rather than just the basic one which actually worked out for us… because we found some things in the house that we wouldn’t have with the basic inspection so that saved us some money there,” Provenzola concluded.

Now, Provenzola and her husband are proud homeowners and will move to the East Lansing-area this month from Grand Rapids.

Barrett suggests another helpful resource to aid first-time homebuyers is utilizing the Michigan State Housing Development Authority’s website.

MSHDA allegedly provides a “MI Home Loan” program, that’s available to first-time homebuyers across the state of Michigan. The program is available to first-time homebuyers (who have not owned a house in the previous three years) who meet the household income limits, and the minimum credit score required.

Barrett went in-depth to discuss this as an option and even stated, the loan could offer nearly, $7,500 for purchasers with a mandatory Michigan education class as a pre-requisite.

Plus, the MSHDA’s network of Housing Counseling agencies has partnered with HUD-certified Housing Counselors from around the state to provide services to residents facing financial and housing crises. Housing counselors can help buyers, by offering virtual financial classes to those seeking financial security and homeownership.

Some additional benefits of reaching out to an MSHDA Housing Counselor are the ability to negotiate your credit card payments and collections and to safeguard your purchases against fraud and identity theft.

For more information on the services offered please reach out to the MSHDA’s network of Housing Counseling.