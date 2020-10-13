Five men tied to alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer to appear in federal court

Five men associated with the alleged plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be appearing in federal court to determine whether they should be detained before trial.

Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, all Michigan residents, will appear.

During Tuesday’s hearing, we expect prosecutors to lay out the initial proceeding for the case, as well as share details on all men in connection to the plot. The FBI made the arrests after using confidential sources and undercover agents.

