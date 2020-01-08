Five University of Windsor students killed in Ukrainian airliner crash in Iran

A rescue worker searches the scene where an Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all onboard. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

WINDSOR, Canada (WLNS) – Five University of Windsor students and faculty were among the 176 people on the Ukrainian airliner which crashed in Iran on January 8th.



“The entire University of Windsor is heartbroken by this news and we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of everyone impacted by this terrible tragedy,” said president Robert Gordon.



The University of Windsor confirmed that at least five individuals who appear on the passenger list of Ukrainian International Airlines’ Flight PS752 are members of the University of Windsor student and research community.



The Iranian military disputed any suggestion the plane had been blown out of the sky by a missile, and Iranian aviation authorities said they suspected a mechanical problem brought down the Boeing 737. Ukrainian officials initially agreed but later backed away and declined to offer a cause while the investigation is going on.

UWindsor is mourning the lives of those lost on Ukraine International Flight 752, including at least five members of our student and research community. — UWindsor (@UWindsor) January 8, 2020

Ukraine International Airlines posted a tweet to “express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the air crash and will do everything possible to support the relatives of the victims.”

Ukraine International Airlines confirms air accident in Iran

We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the air crash and will do everything possible to support the relatives of the victims.

Find more info here: https://t.co/gP3Ow4yWAq — FlyUIA (@fly_uia) January 8, 2020

The last scheduled maintenance of the aircraft took place on 06 January, 2020, Ukraine International Airlines said in a press release.



According to preliminary data, there were 167 passengers and 9 crew members on board. Passenger lists will be posted on the airline’s website after final confirmation of their presence on board of the aircraft.



The Federal Aviation Administration outlined flight restrictions that include Iraq and Iran as prohibited airspace.