Florida House of Representatives evacuated over coronavirus concerns

WASHINGTON (WLNS) - President Trump, Vice President Pence, and Members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a briefing from the White House.

President Donald Trump said Monday his administration will ask Congress to pass payroll tax relief, as he looks to calm financial markets’ fears over the impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

Trump told reporters that the administration was seeking “very substantial relief.” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Larry Kudlow, the director of the national economic council, were expected to make the request of Senate Republicans on Tuesday afternoon.

“The risk of contracting the coronavirus to the American public remains low and the risk of serious disease among the American public also remains low,” said Vice President Pence.

