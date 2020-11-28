FOR SALE: $10,000 face masks promote safety and style

JAPAN (CBS) Japanese trend-setters can now protect against the coronavirus in luxurious style with opulent masks adorned with diamond and pearls for a cool million yen ($9,600) each.

Cox Co’s Mask.com chain began selling the hand-made masks last week, with the aim of cheering up people and spurring sales in a fashion industry depressed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The diamond mask is embellished with a 0.7 carat diamond and more than 300 pieces of Swarovski crystal, while the pearl mask contains some 330 Japanese Akoya pearls.

Some visitors to the store on Wednesday (November 25) were concerned the million-yen masks might be out of their league. “If I wear one of these face masks, I have to wear suitable fashion to match it. So I think it’s a bit embarrassing (to dress up),” said 66-year-old Mitsue Kaneko.

The luxurious masks have not been purchase yet, but they are still far from the world’s most expensive. That honour belongs to a $1.5 million mask made with 250 grams of 18 karat gold designed by Israeli jeweller Yvel.