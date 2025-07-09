LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former WLNS reporter Joshua Sanchez has been named one of America’s Top Ten Military Veteran Journalists of 2025.

Sanchez earned the honor from the Military Veterans in Journalism organization for his reporting on a 6 News Investigates report on the former head of the Livingston County Veteran Services Dogs Organization. Sanchez and the 6 News Investigates revealed the leader, Kirk Lanam, had embellished his service in the military and was claiming to have attained a rank in the United States Air Force that he had not, in fact, earned.

(WLNS)

The series was called “Stolen Valor.” The series resulted in zoning action by Oceola Township because the facility that Lanam was operating was not zoned for that use. Livingston County Animal Control also contacted Lanam and issued a citation for unlicensed dogs. The American Kennel Association investigated and revoked his certification for their dog training programs.

As Sanchez and 6 News Investigated Lanam, Oakland County Sheriff’s Department officials confirmed they were investigating allegations that Lanam was engaged in an embezzlement scheme. Lanam’s victim was a Korean War veteran.

6 News Investigates agreed not to report on the ongoing investigation to prevent interfering with the investigation and potentially facilitating the destruction of evidence. In exchange, Oakland County Sheriff investigators agreed to notify 6 News Investigates when a warrant for Lanam was issued and he was taken into custody. He was charged with multiple felonies.

6 News reporter Josh Sanchez listens to a Ring doorbell greeting at VSDO. (WLNS)

Oakland County officials contacted 6 News Investigates within an hour of Lanam’s apprehension on January 22, and our team was in Oceola Township reporting from Lanam’s home where police were executing a search warrant.

Sanchez moved to WLNS’s sister station, WOOD TV 8, last year.

This was the second year in a row that Sanchez has been honored with placement in the top ten for the organization.

NOW PLAYING

In 2024, he made the list for his work on the “6 News Investigates” series, which featured East Lansing-based landlord and property manager Christian Nwobu. The series revealed Nwobu was renting out properties that were not properly registered under the city’s rental registration process.

Many were in red tag status, meaning the city believed they were hazardous to health and safety, and people were prohibited from living in them. 6 News Investigates found cases where people were living in some of the red-tagged properties. Sometimes, those tenants were aware of the red tag. In other cases, the tenants had no idea.

Red, Pink and Taxes series

Red, pink and taxes: The East Lansing Landlord and his 42 Lansing rental properties

Red, pink and taxes: Left living in unsafe homes

‘Bad landlords are on notice’, city of Lansing sues landlord of housing issues

Lansing landlord makes court appearance for alleged violations

The investigation also found that people had signed leases with Nwobu for properties that were on pink tag status with the city’s housing certification process. Pink tag properties under city procedures and policies are those units that have not been inspected or cleared of minor issues from previous inspections. Property that is pink-tagged can continue to be rented to the person living in the property at the time the pink tag is issued. However, if that tenant moves out, a landlord is prohibited from renting the property out until the pink tag is resolved. 6 News Investigates identified people who had signed leases with Nwobu for properties that had been pink-tagged.

That series, in part, led city of Lansing officials to sue Nwobu in 54-A District Court, forcing him to comply with city housing laws.

Both series were also honored by the Michigan Press Association in May, with Digital Reporter Todd Heywood placing third in the Richard Milliman 2024 Journalist of the Year category. Heywood shared the placement with Detroit News reporter Craig Mauger. Judges specifically recognized Heywood and Sanchez’s reporting on the Lansing Board of Water and Light and its holding of millions of dollars in customers’ security deposits for the honor, while Mauger reported on the Donald Trump elector’s scheme.

Second place was awarded to Anna Nichols from Michigan Advance, a statewide online news outlet. Nichols was honored for her reporting on domestic violence during the COVID pandemic.

The Journalist of the Year Award was given to Detroit Free Press reporter Andrea Sahouri.