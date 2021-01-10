Former FDA Commissioner calls rioters at the U.S. Capitol “potential super spreader event”

Multiple media outlets have identified Jenny Cudd as one of the rioters involved in the occupation of the Capitol on Wednesday. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

While the riots at the U.S. Capitol continue to take over the headlines, the raging COVID-19 crisis is still breaking records.

The CDC reports nearly 7M first doses of the vaccine have been received, that’s only 30% of the total distributed across the country.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner was on CBS Face the Nation on Sunday where he talked about the Capitol seige to be a “potential super spreader event.”

“There’s going to be chains of transmission that come out of that kind of mass gatherings and the crowd wasn’t adhering to what we know are good practices in terms of mask-wearing and other things. And I think — I think they deliberately eschewed those things. So yeah, we’re going to see chains of transmission come out of that kind of gathering, for sure.”