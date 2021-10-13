Former Flint Congressman Dale Kildee dies at 92

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) – Dale Kildee, a former U.S. Congressman that represented the Flint area for 36 years has died at 92, reports 6 News media partner Mlive.com

The Democratic Representative had the sixth-highest seniority in the House of Representatives when he retired 10 years ago. He was a former Flint schoolteacher before entering politics.

Kildee was first elected to the Michigan State House in 1964 and then Congress in 1976. He was reelected 17 times in a row.

“Dale Kildee was truly one-of-a-kind. For 18 terms, he brought a certain Flint brand of leadership, humility and humanity to the halls of Congress. He will be remembered as a guardian of our auto industry, a dedicated educator and an advocate for Michigan’s Native American communities. Dale was one of my early political heroes who later became a valued mentor and friend. Andrea and I send our love to everyone in the big Kildee family, and we hope they find peace knowing that he brought so much good to our community, state and country,” said Michigan Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich (D-Flint) in a statement.

While in Congress, Kildee had a 99.9% voting attendance record, missing only 28 votes in his 32-year tenure, 17 of which were due to a hospital stay in 1985.