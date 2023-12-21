EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As first reported by Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal, 6 Sports has confirmed former Michigan State interim coach Harlon Barnett will not be on new head coach Jonathan Smith’s staff at MSU.

Barnett was elevated from secondary coach to interim head coach in September, when former coach Mel Tucker was suspended, and later fired.

The Spartans went 2-8 with Barnett as interim coach and picked up his first win on Nov. 4 against Nebraska.

Smith has recently named Joe Rossi as the team’s defensive coordinator and Blue Adams as the Spartans’ secondary coach.

Before this season, Barnett spent 11 seasons (2007-17) as the secondary coach at MSU, including three seasons as the co-defensive coordinator (2015-17) and one as the associate head coach (2017), before leaving for Flordia State.

When Tucker was hired in 2020, Barnett returned to the program to coach the cornerbacks, before coaching the entire secondary room in 2021.

A native of Cincinnati, Barnett was a three-year starter for Coach George Perles at Michigan State. He was a member of the 1987 Big Ten and 1988 Rose Bowl championship team that went 9-2-1 overall and finished eighth in the final polls.

Following his impressive career at Michigan State, Barnett was taken in the fourth round of the 1990 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, where he played for three seasons (1990-92). He spent two seasons at New England (1993-94) and two more with Minnesota (1995-96).