Former NBA commissioner David Stern dies at 77

NEW YORK (WLNS) – NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern passed away this afternoon as a result of the brain hemorrhage he suffered approximately three weeks ago, according to a statement from current NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. He was 77.
Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David’s vision, generosity and inspiration. Our deepest condolences go out to David’s wife, Dianne, their sons, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share our grief with everyone whose life was touched by him.NBA Commissioner Adam Silver
Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage on Dec. 12 and underwent emergency surgery.
Stern is the longest-tenured commissioner in NBA history, serving in that role for 30 years from 1984-2014. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.