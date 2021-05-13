Former Sturgis police chief pleads guilty to drunk driving

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced in a press release, Former Sturgis Police Chief Geoffrey Smith was charged with three misdemeanors stemming from an alleged drunk driving incident in August.

The former Sturgis Police Chief, , Geoffrey Smith of Sturgis, now pleaded guilty before the Calhoun District Court Judge Paul Beardslee in the drunk driving case, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced today.

The former Police Chief will serve a 12 month probation period, and has the option for early release if he follows the terms and conditions.

“Law enforcement must be held to a high standard. I recognize Mr. Smith’s acceptance of responsibility in this case and subsequent accountability for his actions,” Nessel said.

Smith is also ordered to pay restitution.