Live Now
5th day of impeachment hearings resume

Founder of Burton Snowboards passes away at 65

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 8, 2002, file photo, Jake Burton Carpenter, owner of Burton Snowboards, shows an early model, right, and one of the newer snowboards, left, in his office in Burlington, Vt. Carpenter, the innovator who brought the snowboard to the masses and helped turn the sport into a billion-dollar business, has died after a recurring bout with cancer. He was 65. Officials from the company he founded, Burton Snowboards, told The Associated Press of his death Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Alden Pellett, File)

BURLINGTON, VT (WLNS) – Jake Burton Carpenter, the founder of Burton Snowboards, passed away on Wednesday night from complications related to cancer.

The snowboarding visionary was 65. Burton founded his namesake brand in a Vermont barn in 1977 at 23-years-old.

“He was the soul of snowboarding, the one who gave us the sport we love,” the company said.

Throughout the last decade, snowboarders have accounted for more than 25 percent of visitors to mountain resorts in the United States, according to the Associated Press.

More than 20 years after the company’s founding, snowboarding debuted at the Winter Olympics, and Burton continues to host elite snowboarding championships.

Burton, which his wife Donna Carpenter has run as CEO since 2015, encouraged its employees to spend their Friday doing what its founder would’ve done — snowboard, according to CNN.

The sport and industry would not be what it is today without Jake Burton! Thank you for everything you did.Rest In Peace ❤️

Posted by Boyne Mountain Resort on Thursday, November 21, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar