Four dead, including child, after California shooting

A police officer surveys the scene after a shooting at an office building in Orange, Calif., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The shooting killed several people, including a child, and injured another person before police shot and wounded the suspect, police said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(CBS NEWS) — At least four people, including a child, were killed Wednesday evening in a shooting at a business complex in Orange, California, CBS Los Angeles reports. The suspect was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and was in critical condition.

A woman wounded by gunfire was also hospitalized in critical condition.

The Orange Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at around 5:30 p.m, Lieutenant Jennifer Amat said during a late night news conference. Shots were being fired when officers arrived and an officer-involved shooting took place at the two-story complex. The shooting occurred on both floors of the building.

Unidentified people comfort each other as they stand near a business building where a shooting occurred in Orange, Calif., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Police say several people were killed, including a child, and the suspected shooter was wounded by police. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Officers found four deceased victims at the scene, Amat said. Authorities were trying to identify them and notify their families.

There was no initial word on the suspect’s possible motive or even on what type of business or businesses were involved. The complex includes businesses such as real estate services, counseling, and insurance firms.

Authorities said multiple agencies were involved in the active investigation, including the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

According to The Associated Press, people were gathered outside the complex in hopes of getting information about their loved ones. One man told CBS Los Angeles said his brother worked at the complex and hadn’t been answering his phone.

“I’m scared, I’m really scared,” Paul Tovar said. “I’m just trying to find out his well-being. He’s not answering his phone, neither is my niece. I’m pretty scared and worried.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom called the shooting “heartbreaking and horrifying” in a tweet. “Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight,” Newsom said.