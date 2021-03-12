Fully vaccinated Hawaii health care worker contracts COVID-19

(NEXSTAR) – A health care worker who received the full dosage of COVID-19 vaccine and followed recommended guidelines contracted the virus after traveling outside of Hawaii, the state’s health department said in a news release.

The unidentified front line worker from Oahu completed the vaccine series in January of 2021.

A month later, both the health care worker and that person’s traveling partner tested negative for COVID-19 during a pre-flight screening.

The health care worker visited “multiple mainland U.S. cities” before returning to Hawaii. Upon return, both people tested positive for COVID-19.

“Neither developed symptoms, and no transmission to close contacts occurred,” according to the health department.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website says that while the vaccines are effective at preventing severe illness and death from the coronavirus, “we’re still learning how well COVID-19 vaccines keep people from spreading the disease.”

As of Friday evening, there have been 28,284 COVID-19 cases and 447 deaths from the virus recorded in Hawaii, according to Johns Hopkins data.