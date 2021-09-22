Gabby Petito’s death ruled homicide after autopsy confirms ID of remains in Wyoming, FBI says

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here. Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts.

TAMPA (WFLA) – Officials with the FBI in Denver confirmed Tuesday afternoon that a body found in Wyoming on Sunday was Gabby Petito and announced her death is being looked into as a homicide.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide, according to the FBI. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.

The confirmation officially ends a nearly two-week search for Petito after her fiancé Brian Laundrie, returned alone from a cross-country trip the two were taking.

Laundrie is still a person of interest in his fiancé Gabby Petito’s disappearance, was reported missing to police on Friday, Sept. 17. According to police, his parents reported last seeing him last Tuesday, Sept. 14, in hiking gear. He has not been named as a suspect in the ongoing investigation. and law enforcement are looking for him.

“Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI.

An attorney for Gabby Petito’s family released a brief statement to the media early Tuesday as her family awaited results from the autopsy.

“I want to personally thank the press and news media for giving the Petito and Schmidt family time to grieve,” lawyer Richard Stafford said, referring to Petito’s mom, dad, stepfather and stepmother. “We will be making a statement when Gabby is home. I will contact you to arrange a time and location.”

The FBI is seeking information from anyone who utilized the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between the dates of Aug. 27-30, who may have had contact with Ms. Petito or Mr. Laundrie, or who may have seen their van, the FBI said.

Investigators have been searching the Carlton Reserve, a 24,000-acre wooded area near Laundrie’s parents’ home. Brian Laundrie and Petito had been living there before their road trip.

