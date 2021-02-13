General Motors agreed to pay nearly 6 million to California in settlements over false claims

This image provided by General Motors shows the new company logo. General Motors is changing its corporate logo and starting an electric vehicle marketing campaign as it tries to refurbish its image from a maker of gas-powered pickups and SUVs to a clean vehicle company. The 112-year-old Detroit automaker says, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, the campaign will show GM’s progressive company vision as it promises to roll out 30 new battery-powered vehicles globally by the end of 2025. (General Motors via AP)

General Motors has agreed to pay nearly 6 million dollars to California, in settlements over false claims the company made to investors about issues with deadly ignition switches.

That’s according to State Officials after the fault switches led to 124 deaths and 274 injuries— across the country.

This issue resulted in the recall of more than 9 million vehicles in 20-14, one of the largest recalls of all time.



GM did not admit any wrongdoing as a part of this agreement.

Instead in a statement Friday, they said quote “we are pleased to have cooperated with the state of California to resolve this matter.”