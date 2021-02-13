General Motors agreed to pay nearly 6 million to California in settlements over false claims

General Motors has agreed to pay nearly 6 million dollars to California, in settlements over false claims the company made to investors about issues with deadly ignition switches.
That’s according to State Officials after the fault switches led to 124 deaths and 274 injuries— across the country.
This issue resulted in the recall of more than 9 million vehicles in 20-14, one of the largest recalls of all time.
GM did not admit any wrongdoing as a part of this agreement.
Instead in a statement Friday, they said quote “we are pleased to have cooperated with the state of California to resolve this matter.”