Get these deals on popular beauty products now at Amazon

During Amazon’s first-ever Holiday Beauty Haul event, various beauty products will be on sale for three weeks, with new product themes being highlighted every couple of days.

The start of the fall season means sweaters, football, bonfires and everything pumpkin spice. However, as the leaves begin to change, the cold temperatures can also cause our skin and hair to become dry. So if you’ve noticed that summer glow fading or your hair needing extra moisture, now is a great time to switch up your beauty routine.

Luckily, Amazon just began a three-week Holiday Beauty Haul sale, with prices on many of your favorite beauty products slashed by up to 50%. Whether you’re looking for makeup brushes, hair dryers or face washes, you’re sure to love these 15 deals on popular beauty items.

SKINCARE

When the temperature and humidity start to drop, it can cause significant changes to our skin. Dry skin needs more hydration, which can easily be remedied with products like moisturizers and oils. It’s also important to remember that the sun can still harm our skin, even when it’s cloudy, so don’t forget to use sunscreen and antioxidants.

Honest Beauty Organic Beauty Facial Oil

Enriched with pure seed and fruit oils like nourishing avocado and apricot kernel, this organic facial oil is the key to replenishing dry skin. The ingredients help to soften, moisturize and nourish your skin. This facial oil is also formulated without silicones, dyes, parabens and synthetic fragrances.

IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream

This cream is packed full of skin-loving ingredients, including collagen, ceramides, hyaluronic acid and peptides, and is perfect for all skin types, especially dry skin. Along with moisturizing, this cream helps even skin tone, smooths skin, minimizes the look of wrinkles and gives skin a healthy glow.

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face

Antioxidants are not only crucial for our skin in the summer, but also help us retain healthy skin in the dryer months. This vitamin C serum is formulated with vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, which fights free radicals, supports a healthy skin barrier and boosts collagen.

Aquaphor Healing Ointment

Aquaphor isn’t just for babies and injuries. This versatile product should be in every beauty lovers’ routine, especially during the dry winter months. Use it for chapped lips or dry hands, or top off your evening skincare routine by putting this occlusive over especially dry areas.

MAKEUP

Fall and winter bring a plethora of holidays and, more specifically, holiday parties. If you’re looking for new makeup products to switch up your look, highlighting and contouring can add a dramatic change with just a few swipes of a brush. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a lighter touch, adding a pop of lipstick is an ideal choice.

NYX Professional Makeup Highlight & Contour Pro Palette

With eight shades of creamy color, this highlight and contour palette allows anyone to layer, blend and sculpt to perfection, and it’s suitable for a variety of skin tones. Plus, it’s refillable, allowing users to swap out the empty pan instead of buying a whole new contour palette.

IT Cosmetics Makeup Set – Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer + Heavenly Luxe Complexion Brush

This makeup set combines two of IT Cosmetics’ best sellers into one complexion-perfecting bundle. Bye Bye Under Eye is a waterproof concealer that promises full coverage and helps improve the appearance of wrinkles. The Heavenly Luxe Complexion Perfection Brush #7 has two ends, so you can flawlessly apply foundation and concealer without switching brushes.

Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set with Sponge Blender

Whether you’re looking for your very first makeup brush set or need to replace your worn-out brushes, this kit will suit anyone’s needs. It has four brushes to help you flawlessly apply your blush, bronzer, highlighter and concealer, plus a complexion sponge to give you smooth application and an airbrushed look.

Revlon Super Lustrous 3-Piece Matte Lipstick

Revlon’s matte lipstick set comes with three shades: nude/mauve, pink/mauve and red/coral. Infused with cupuacu butter, moringa oil and agave, these lipsticks keep lips moisturized all day long.

HAIR CARE PRODUCTS

Winter is the best time to stock up on leave-in conditioner and hair masks, which can add much-needed hydration back into dry hair. Using less heat will also keep your hair from drying out — so if you normally use several hot tools, switching to one tool that can do it all, like a hot air brush, is a great idea.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush

Save time and reduce hair damage with the Revlon hot air brush. Style, dry, straighten and volumize your hair in one step with 30% less frizz. It features three heat and speed settings with a cool option for styling flexibility, and comes in several color combinations.

Herbal Essences Shampoo, Conditioner & Hair Mask Kit

With this complete kit featuring shampoo, conditioner and a hair mask, you can ensure your hair stays hydrated all winter long. Coconut milk nourishes hair and keeps it from drying out. These products are made without parabens, mineral oils or colorants.

Ouidad Moisture Lock Leave-in Conditioner

If you have curly and frizzy hair, this leave-in conditioner will help bring out the best in your hair. It encourages curls to form and makes hair silky and soft without leaving a greasy residue. This leave-in conditioner also helps to seal hair’s cuticle layer to prevent frizz and give hair shine.

BEAUTY ACCESSORIES

From mirrors to organizers to hair scrunchies, the right beauty tools and accessories can make your beauty routine that much easier. These items also make excellent gifts for friends and family members, since they don’t require knowledge of someone’s makeup shade or skin type.

Jade Roller & Gua Sha Skincare Tools

Not only do jade rollers and gua sha tools feel nice and massage your skin, but they also help blood flow circulation, assist in lymphatic drainage and make skin look more dewy. If you also want to reduce puffiness, keep these tools in the refrigerator overnight.

Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror

Pick up this LED makeup vanity mirror and you’ll never have to apply your makeup with dull lighting again. This lighted makeup mirror features two additional magnification levels for tweezing or detailed eye makeup application, and it works with batteries so you can take it on the go.

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish

Instead of spending excess time and money at the nail salon, do your nails at home with this gel nail polish that lasts up to eight days. It’s formulated to be chip resistant and doesn’t require a UV/LED light system.

Sanipoe 360 Spinning Makeup Organizer

If you’re tired of searching through baskets or makeup bags to find the product you’re looking for, you’ll love this spinning makeup organizer. It can hold at least 30 makeup brushes, 20 skincare products and other accessories, including lipstick, nail polish and eyeliner.

