Get up to $20,000 from Equifax after data breach

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – After a data breach exposed millions of peoples personal information, the credit bureau at fault will spend millions to pay back those affected.
Equifax, one of the three major credit reporting agencies, reached a $700 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission after they exposed the information of around 147 million people.
Equifax is offering affected consumers a one-time $125 payment or up to 10 years of free credit monitoring and up to $1 million in identity theft insurance.
1. Check with Equifax to see if your information was exposed.
2. If affected, file a claim with the FTC and either get a $125 settlement payment or free credit monitoring.
3. Upload supporting documents in your claim of time and money spent checking or recovering from identity theft for a max of $20,000 in reimbursement for these expenses from Equifax.
$425 million will go to directly help those affected by the breach.
In addition to filing a claim in the Equifax settlement, consumers are also legally entitled to a free credit report once a year.
