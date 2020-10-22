Getting ready for the final Presidential debate

This combination of Sept. 29, 2020, file photos shows President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Washington, D.C. (WLNS)–President Trump and his democratic challenger Joe Biden are preparing to square-off in their final debate tonight at Belmont University” in Nashville.

After a chaotic first encounter on the debate stage, there are new rules in place tonight, including a mute button.

Plexiglass is visible around the candidates’ podiums, to try and keep the spread of covid-19 to a minimum.

The latest CBS news battleground tracker poll shows the president trailing in key swing states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

President Trump has remained on the campaign trail this week. Biden has been prepping out of the public eye, and relying on top surrogate and former boss, President Barack Obama.

Tonight is the final chance for both candidates to make their case to voters – and strategy could be key. Some advisors are suggesting the President take a more low-key approach.

Biden is bracing for more personal attacks on him and his son, but advisors say he’ll focus on the issues.

More than 42 million Americans have already cast their ballots…with just 12 days to go until the election.