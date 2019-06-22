Giant squid captured on camera for the first time in the US

Scientists make a historic discovery of a giant squid in US waters.
Scientists Dr. Edie Widder, Dr. Sönke Johnsen, and Dr. Nathan Robinson, along with their crew captured video of the squid just over 100 miles from Louisiana and Alabama, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The giant squid in the video is estimated to be between 10 and 12 feet.
Dr. Sönke Johnsen, leader of expedition and professor of biology at Duke University, said the discovery will help environmental conservation by uncovering an animal people can’t normally see.
Dr. Nathan Robinson is the director of Cape Eleuthera Institute in the Bahamas. The Cape Eleuthera Institute promotes a connection between people and the environment through marine research and conservation, according to the Cape Eleuthera Institute Facebook Page.
Dr. Edie Widder is the founder of Ocean Research and Conservation Association. ORCA was founded in 2005 with a mission dedicated to the protection and restoration of aquatic ecosystems and the species they sustain, according to the ORCA Facebook Page.
The two-week mission was funded by the NOAA’s Office of Ocean Exploration and Research.
