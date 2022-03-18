LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Girl Scout cookie season and all your favorites are back, but with a new chocolaty addition.

Lansing Girl Scout London Delang let us try the new cookie called Adventurefuls. It’s a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

If you purchase cookies, you’re helping young girls gain more learning opportunities. This includes camping trips and STEM projects which Delang said she enjoys.

“Well, there are a lot of good things about being a Girl Scout,” she said, “I get to practice business opportunities and I also get to sell cookies at booths.

If you would like to purchase cookies, sales are happening now.

Delang said, “Some of the money I’m pretty sure goes to like scholarships and opportunities for other Girl Scouts. So it is pretty important.”