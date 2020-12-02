Giuliani to testify at Michigan House committee hearing

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks at a hearing of the Pennsylvania State Senate Majority Policy Committee, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Gettysburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rudy Giuliani, the attorney leading the charge in President Donald Trump’s legal attack on the November election results, will testify before the Michigan House Oversight Committee this evening.

Giuliani’s testimony at a hearing in Lansing is expected to begin at 6 p.m. It wills stream live on the House’s website and here on woodtv.com.

The explanation for the hearing says it comes after “legislators have heard from thousands of concerned residents about Michigan’s election process.”

“Giuliani has stated there was widespread fraud in Michigan’s most recent election, and the House Oversight Committee will allow the president’s team to present their evidence of this fraud while delivering answers and clarity for the people of Michigan,” the outline continues.

Most of the Trump campaign’s complaints have stemmed from minor hiccups that are seen in every election, and it has yet to produce evidence of widespread fraud — most of the affidavits submitted so far have been dismissed as either demonstrating misunderstanding of the voting process or hearsay.

Before giving testimony, Giuliani will hold what is being described as a “legal briefing” on the fight against the results alongside Michigan Republican Party Chair Laura Cox, who has also amplified baseless claims of widespread fraud. The event will stream live on woodtv.com ta 4:15 p.m.

The Senate Oversight Committee on Tuesday heard testimony on the absentee ballot counting process in Detroit. Many of those who spoke said they witnessed irregularities in Detroit, but their concerns have largely already been explained or debunked as false. Still, those who testified called for a forensic audit of the results.

The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office is conducting audits — one to assess risks that has been in the works for nearly two years and another to review local jurisdictions’ performance, which is routine.

In mid-November, three county clerks including Kent County Republican Lisa Posthumus Lyons testified before a joint hearing of the House and Senate oversight committees, explaining the voting process and a counting problem in Antrim County that stemmed from human error while programming tabulators and was quickly rectified.