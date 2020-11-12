Glick family donates $10M to Jackson Public Schools for fieldhouse, Withington Stadium improvements

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson Public Schools announced today the construction of a multi-purpose field house, a concession facility with restrooms, and enhancements to disabled spectator seating at Withington Stadium.

The versatility of the new field house will provide many uses for Jackson Public Schools.

This new construction has been made possible by a single donation from Al Glick and the Glick family.

Al’s father, Louis Glick, came to Jackson in 1916. Since that time, four generations of the family

have graduated from Jackson Public Schools, starting with Louis Glick’s children: Robert (1935),

Agatha (1937), Edith (1939), and Al (1944).

“Mr. Glick provided this generous donation in gratitude for the excellent education received at Jackson High School,” Jackson Public Schools said.

“Our family recognizes the importance of the public school system in the Jackson community. The

approval of the Jackson Public School bond ($86.7 million) in 2018 is an acknowledgment that the

community feels the same. It is our hope that the new multi-purpose field house will be used by

many sports and school organizations, and when combined with the JPS bond improvements, will

make Jackson High School stand out for generations to come,” said Al Glick.

“Jackson Public Schools is honored to have received this donation and looks forward to the construction of this complex to commence in the spring of 2021. “This is not simply a brick and mortar complex, but an extension of the unending support and trust this community has in Jackson Public Schools. We are “Where the Community Comes Together” and know that these construction upgrades and improvements will ensure that Jackson Public Schools continue to thrive and grow for our current and future Vikings,” Jackon Superintendent Jeff Beal said.